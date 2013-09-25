According to David Feldman's book Imponderables: The Solution to the Mysteries of Everyday Life:

Why are copyrighted dates on movies and television shows written in Roman numerals? The general consensus is the "deception theory": to "make it difficult for viewers to determine exactly how old the show is" , the reason being the older the date the "staler" the material may seem to the audience.





Then there's the "inertia theory": That's just the way it's always been done.





This BBC article says something similar: